Die upper - Volunteers of the Civil Defence Department and staffers of Rescue 1122 Dir Upper were imparted training yesterday to minimize the risk of devastation, loss of lives and help the people in case of any natural calamity.

The participants were trained how to carry out rescue services in a post glacial lake outburst and floods. They were told that impacts of a disaster could be minimized by creating awareness among the respective population by teaching them about the new scientific methods for preventing a flood-like situation.

They were also trained that how to react in a calamity and how to reduce the damages / casualties by exercising rescuing and providing first-aid treatment. The three-day workshop “Resilience against the glacial lake outburst flood” threats by Glof-II project of the UNDP in a local hotel here.

In the workshop the trainers said that the aim of the 2nd phase of the project was to plan a community-based disaster risk management. They added the helpless societies were being strengthened by imparting necessary resources to them.

During the workshop session, practical works were also held in which training on first aid and management of emergency situations was imparted to the participants, so that they could be able to cope with the post outburst situation of the glacial eruption.