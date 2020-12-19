Share:

ISLAMABAD- A woman allegedly set ablaze her four-year-old step son while killing him on the spot in limits of Police Station (PS) Sihala here on Friday, informed a police spokesman.

According to him, a lady namely Aneeqa burnt her four-year-old step son Muhammad Ikram to death in her house located Dhoke Habib Area of Rawat. Locals alerted police which held the killer, he said. The body of child was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy, the spokesman said.

He added SP Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter along with SHO PS Sihala, forensic experts and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) paid a visit to crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. He said the reason behind the occurrence of the incident is said to be domestic dispute. He said the accused is being investigated by the police. First Information Report (FIR) will be registered after issuance of medico legal report (MLR), he said.