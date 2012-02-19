

LAHORE– Federal Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the US resolution on Balochistan a serious conspiracy which was expected after trilateral talks of Pakistan, Iran and Afghan heads.

The government will not give countenance to any foreign intervention in the internal affairs and regards sovereignty and independence above anything else. No Nato supplies have been restored but supply of books and stationery items which were stuck up in Karachi and were required for the continuation of studies of Afghan students, the Minster said this while talking to mediamen after attending a sports festival at a private university Saturday.

The Information Minister said that the decision on restoring supplies to the Nato forces in Afghanistan as well as on the ties with America will be taken by the Parliament.

To a question she said the government is quite serious to resolve Balochistan problems and with this aim in mind it had carried 18th Amendment and started Aghaze Haqooqe Balochistan programme.

However, the Minister said, certain elements in the country and some outside forces wanted to land Pakistan into instability and crisis and in order to materialise their designs they are using various tactics so that integrity of Pakistan could be jeopardized. She said through the US resolution a ghastly conspiracy has been made to intervene in the internal affairs of Pakistan which however has given a befitting response to it through the foreign office. She said the government and the whole nation denounce this US act.

She said with reference to the recent summit meeting of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan that now the three states have decided to sort out their regional problems through talks as well as to promote trade and other ties with an aim to cementing the historic and old ties among them.

Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that sports and healthy activities in the country, especially in educational institutions, could be an effective tool to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the country.

She was addressing the inaugural ceremony of an annual sports and cultural festival of Superior Group of Colleges (SGC) jointly organised by SGC and an Urdu daily newspaper. Former Punjab Governor Khalid Maqbool and owner of SGC Prof Chaudhry Abur Rehman also spoke.

The federal minister said youths having progressive thinking as well as equal representation of the female segment in society could portray the image of an enlightened and moderate Pakistan in the world.

Expressing her pleasure over the students cultural performance, she said they had represented true colours of the culture of all the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan. “The versatility in our culture promotes peace, tolerance, fraternity and unity among people,” she said, adding that Quaid-e-Azam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had a vision of unity among people, peace and brotherhood and the present PPP leadership was pursuing their vision and mission.