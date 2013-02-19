MANDI BAHAUDDIN/HAFIZABAD - Six persons allegedly gang raped a girl belongs to Village Lokri Mardan in Phalia Tehsil. Reportedly the girl resides in Mohallah Faiz Abad. The culprits took her with the support of another woman to their Dera where they gang raped her.

However, when her condition turned serious they fled away leaving the victim behind.

Police after obtaining medico-legal report from DHQ Hospital have registered a case.

Meanwhile, in HAFIZABAD, a fiendish rickshaw driver allegedly attempted to assault a minor girl in Tajpura area on Monday.

The City Police, on the report of victim’s mother Musarat Bibi, have registered a case against Safian alias Baghoo, who managed to escape.

According to FIR, minor Kinza Bibi was playing in the street when the accused lured her away to a deserted place where he attempted to criminally assault her. On her shrieks, some neighbours rushed to the spot and saved the minor from the clutches of the accused.