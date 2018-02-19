LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of renowned religious scholar and former chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal Maulana Rasheed

Ludhianvi.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

Also, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in crash of a passenger plane in Iran.

In his condolence message, the chief minister said “we stand by people of Iran in this hour of grief and we share sorrows of the bereaved families”. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.