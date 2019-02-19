Share:

1. Installation of two re-gassified Liquefied Petroleum Gas (RLNG) plants with an estimated cost of $4 billion

2. $10 billion oil refinery

3. $1 billion petrochemical complex

4. $2 billion investment in mineral development sector

5. Pakistan’s annual oil consumption is around 26 million tons

6. Out of which 13.5 MT was met through local production of eight existing oil refineries

7. Petrochemical complex would develop POL by-product at the Gwadar city an ultimate destination of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

8. The new refinery would have the capacity to filter 200,000 to 300,000 barrels per day

9. 50 per cent crude oil is imported to meet energy needs

10. Mega oil city to be constructed on around 80,000 acres land with the purpose to refine and store imported oil for onward transportation to China using the CPEC route, besides developing fuel supply chain for landlocked Central Asian states

11. Fuel transportation to China via Pakistan would take just 7 days presently oil vessels take 40 days to reach Western China