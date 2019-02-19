Share:

Lahore - The visit of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has further solidified the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Their bilateral ties, already strongest between two Islamic states, will witness new heights in the days ahead in the light of decisions taken during his stay in Islamabad.

The crown prince’s remark: “Consider me Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia” will always be remembered by the people of Pakistan.

This should be a matter of great satisfaction for Pakistan, which also has a friend like China whose ties with the Islamic republic are considered “higher than Himalayas, deeper than the sea and sweeter than honey”. The two countries are regarded as Iron Brothers.

No two Islamic countries are as closer as Pakistan and KSA. And no two neighbours have as best ties as Pakistan and China.

Superfluous to point out that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always been very good and enviable.

Although KSA also maintains good ties with India, they are not comparable with Pak-Saudi relations.

It was May 1982, that then Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi visited the kingdom. King Khaled was in power at the time. The visit was said to be very good.

Then Pakistan president Gen Ziaul Haq was asked to comment on the outcome. He said if the visit was successful he would like to congratulate the Indian leadership. But if it was not, he would sympathise with her. However, he had said in a categorical tone that nothing could dent the Pak-Saudi relations.

Relations between the two Islamic countries were also very strong during the tenure of Mian Nawaz Sharif. When Pakistan carried out nuclear tests in May 1998 and became the only Islamic nuclear state, the Saudi leadership was very happy and celebrated the achievement as KSA’s. The KSA also extended full assistance to Pakistan to enable it to successfully face the fallout.

It was also because of Mr Sharif’s relationship with the Saudi leadership that during Gen Musharraf’s period the former spent some seven years of his exile in the Kingdom.

Mr Sharif’s banishment did not affect the ties between the two countries. Then King Abdullah had also very good relations with then president Gen Pervez Musharraf. This established that the relations remained unaffected irrespective of the fact who was in power in Islamabad.

When Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan after several years of stay abroad, in violation of the NRO with Gen Musharraf, before the 2007 elections, King Abdullah allowed Nawaz Sharif to return to his country. The idea was that the exiled leader should not be kept out of the electoral process. (Benazir Bhutto was assassinated because of which the elections were delayed for a few months. Mr Sharif could not take part in those elections because of some legal complications)

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s visit will bring the two countries even closer. His frank conversation in English at a reception was unbelievable. This was rather a good departure from the past tradition when the Saudi leadership on such occasions spoke through interpreters.

And the way he looked at Prime Minister Imran, his smiles, and the gestures he made showed as if the two were fast friends and knew each other for long.

Like Prime Minister Imran Khan, the crown prince also delivered an extempore speech, which left a good impression.

Then, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir’s comments at a joint news conference with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi were also very encouraging. He made it clear that $20billion MoUs were investment, not charity, and that the projects envisaged therein were in the interest of the two countries.

“If we didn’t believe in Pakistan, we wouldn’t have been looking at these investments,” he added.

This was like expression of trust in Pakistan and its importance.

“We are looking for ways to enhance contact between the business communities in our two countries. We are looking for ways to institutionalise the relationship between our two great nations across the board in all government departments.”

He also spoke about relations between India and Pakistan and said that Saudi Arabia’s “objective” was to “try to deescalate tensions” between the neighbouring countries. He hoped that both countries would be able to resolve the dispute between them “peacefully”.

The Saudi role in the prevailing situation may help defuse the situation and avert the “madness” the Indian leadership might resort to take its benefit in the

coming elections.

