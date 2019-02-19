Share:

LAHORE - In a departure from the tradition, Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar has convened a pre-budget session of the Punjab Assembly in the month of February.

The past practice however has been that Assembly would meet in the middle of March every year to seek input from the lawmakers about the annual budget to be approved by the Assembly in June.

Also, the sixth session of the Punjab Assembly ended in last week of January with the understanding that the Assembly would now meet in March ahead of the budget for the next fiscal.

The only plausible explanation for convening the pre-budget session in February could be that the government might have plans to present the annual budget in May this time. While there seems no urgency to do this exercise ahead of time, it is customary for the government to get the provincial budget approved by the Assembly in the month of June. Given the fact the holy month of Ramazan will be starting in the first week of May, little justification is left for calling the budget session in the month of fasting. And if the budget session cannot be convened in May, there is no good reason to call the pre-budget session in February.

Convening the pre-budget session in February has raised eyebrows, especially in the opposition ranks. Many think the session has been convened to seek the release of deposed provincial minister Aleem Khan who is in NAB’s custody these days. Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi now has the powers to issue production orders of any MPA whose is under detention by the government agencies.

PML-N stalwart Azma Zahid Bokhari also thinks the session has been convened before time only to provide some degree of relief to Aleem Khan. “It is an irony of fate that the government, which has been criticizing the opposition for pressing for the production orders of its legislators, would now be doing the same for its own MPA,” she said.

PPP’s Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza said the upcoming session had only been convened to make things easier for

Aleem Khan.

“There could be no other purpose to call the session but to bring Aleem Khan into the Assembly,” he said, adding that the pre-budget session could have been called in March or April this year.

It is relevant to mention here that at the time of his arrest last month, Aleem Khan had said he would not benefit from the new legislation providing for production orders of an MPA into the Assembly. However, there are reports that Aleem Khan’s family is extremely unhappy with the government. They think that the government has disowned its man after his arrest by the anti-graft body.

A notification issued by the Assembly secretariat yesterday said that 7th session of the Punjab Assembly will start on Wednesday (tomorrow). It is likely to continue for two weeks. Assembly sources said the government would table at least two bills during this session. They include: Conflict of Interest Bill and Skill Development Authority Bill.