LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday had a meeting with PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain to further streamline the coalition matters.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Ch Moonis Elahi also attended the meeting.

The chief minister reportedly agreed to allocate development funds to PML-Q MPAs. He also assured the PML-Q leaders that Punjab government would re-start mega development projects initiated in the tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi. It was also decided in the meeting that Ammar Yasir, a PML-Q minister who had resigned last month, would resume his official duties from Tuesday (today).