Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday underlined the need for the proper and timely utilization of development funds.

He was chairing a meeting to review the annual development program in Lahore, here today, which was attended by the authorities concerned.

CM Buzdar directed the government officials to strictly follow the austerity policy in their respective departments. He said transparency should be ensured in financial matters so that no one can point fingers at any matter.

Punjab chief minister said in line of vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was working to create ease for the people and ensuring timely completion of the development projects to benefit the masses of the province.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday (December 10, 2018) had presided over a high-level meeting at civil secretariat to review ongoing public welfare schemes and other projects for the uplift of the backward areas.