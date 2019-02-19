Share:

LAHORE - The Chapter 2 Punjab Polo Cup 2019, which is the oldest polo event of Pakistan polo history, will explode into action today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

According to Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, as many as five teams have been taking part in the historical polo event, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Newage/Diamond Paints, RR Event Planners/Momin Ghee and Master Paints while Pool B comprises Barry’s and Master Paints Black.

He said that Newage/Diamond Paints will vie against RR Event Planners/Momin Ghee today (Tuesday) at 2:00 pm while Master Paints Black will play against Barry’s in the second match of the day at 3:00 pm. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Sunday (February 24).

Highlighting the history of historical Punjab Polo Cup, LPC chief Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said: “As one of the world’s oldest polo clubs, Lahore Polo Club relishes the prestigious history of playing the game of kings. The Punjab polo trophy happens to be the oldest polo trophy being played for in Pakistan having been introduced in 1886. Ever since, this tournament has always been played at the world’s famous Aibak ground of Lahore Polo Club. This tournament will see top polo players placed in various teams in action in the week-long event, which will produce high-quality polo for the entertainment of the lovers of the game.

“With the origins of polo from Central Asia thousands of year age, our region is known for the colorful and powerful history of this sport, which has always been the mark of royalty and prestige. From the time when only the best horsemen in the Central Asian royal armies came from practicing this sport, to present days when the world’s best polo player come to Pakistan for the honour of playing on these historical grounds, Lahore Polo Club has brought this Royal game a long way,” Atif Tiwana added.