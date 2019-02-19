Share:

BEIJING - Director of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office Yang Jiechi and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during the recent Munich Security Conference have confirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation on international issues and address global challenges, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“In the present international situation, China and Germany need to strengthen cooperation and jointly protect multilateralism and rules-based world order,” Yang was quoted as saying by the ministry.

Maas highlighted that Germany attached great importance to the development of relations with China and was ready to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including within the framework of Beijing’s Belt and Road project.

Yang noted that China was also ready to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Berlin and expressed hope that its investment and technology companies in Germany would be treated fairly.

On 8 February, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said that the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) was investigating rumors that Beijing’s Huawei devices enabled the tech giant to gather data from the German mobile network and hand over it to the Chinese authorities.

Huawei has recently faced allegations that it had been linked to the Chinese government and even has been spying on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the Chinese telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts, while several other countries voiced their own concerns over Huawei’s activities.

The three-day Munich Security Conference ended in Germany on Sunday.