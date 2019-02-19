Share:

ISLAMABAD - : Transmission losses in supply of electricity to Discos have increased by 45.85 percent while use of furnace oil for electricity generation has massively jumped from November to January, resulting in the increased tariff for the end consumers.

In percentage term, use of furnace oil increased by 29,852 percent from 5.75 GWs/h to 1722.25 GWs/h in January. Similarly, the transmission losses in supply of electricity to the Discos also increased by 45.85 percent from 3.01 percent in November 2018 to 4.39 in January 2019, said the data provided by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) to NEPRA.

The CPPA-G asked the NEPRA for transferring the burden of increased transmission losses and expensive furnace oil-based power generation to the consumers, and proposed an increase of Rs1.94 per unit in the power tariff, under fuel price adjustment, for the month of January for ex-Wapda DISCOs. For the 4rth consecutive month, October to January, the transmission losses in the supply of electricity to Discos have increased and jumped to 4.39 percent during January and now the consumers will bear the burden.

Similarly, use of residual fuel oil-based electricity generation in January further increased and contributed 1722.06 GWs/h or 22.18 percent electricity at Rs13.92 per unit. In November, the RFO-based electricity contributed 5.75 GWs/h or 0.08 percent. The total cost of the RFO-based electricity during December was Rs14.19 billion or 15.25 per unit.

The NEPRA will conduct public hearing on the CPPA petition on February 20 for increase in consumer tariff for ex-Wapda Discos. In its petition, the CPPA said that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs5.7576 per unit in January while actual fuel cost turned out to be more than the amount charged and hence it should be allowed to increase the rate by Rs1.9382 per unit.

According to the petition submitted by CPPA with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), total energy generated in January was 7763.57 GWh at a total price of Rs56.73 billion which is Rs7.30 per unit. Of the total, the net electricity delivered to Discos was 7423.11 GWh at Rs57.13 billion with transmission losses of 4.39 percent.

The transmission losses of Discos increased by 2.77 percent during October, which further increased by 8 percent to 3.01 percent in November and further increased by 15.92 percent to 3.58 in December and it further increased by 22.65 percent during January. As per the data, the total energy generation from all sources in January 2019 was recorded at 7763.57 GWh.

According the data provided to NEPRA, the share of hydropower generation in January was only 477.62 GWhs or 6.16 percent of the total generation.

In December, the hydropower share was 1334.49 GWhs or 17.29 percent and in November, it was 2563.97 GWhs or about 33.98 percent.

The energy generated from RLNG was 1138.25 GWhs or 14.66 percent of total generation.

Residual Fuel Oil-based electricity generation increased from 5.75 GWhs in November to 930.78 GWhs during December. In January, the RFO-based electricity further increased and contributed 1722.06 GWh or 22.18 percent electricity at Rs 13.92 per unit.

The total generation, in January, from local gas-based electricity was 1609.42 GWhs, accounting for 22.02 percent of total generation and its cost of electricity was Rs5.08 per unit.

The total generation from coal-based energy was 1451.80 GWhs or 18.70 percent and per unit cost was Rs6.79. The total generation cost of coal electricity was Rs3.3820 per unit in October.

The share of nuclear energy in the national energy mix was 905.62 GWhs or 11.66 percent in January and the fuel cost was 95 paisa per unit. Baggasse based electricity contributed 86.42 GWhs or 1.11 percent at cost of Rs 6.18 per unit.

The share of electricity imported from Iran was 35.04 GWhs or 0.45 percent and cost of the electricity was Rs11.5709 per unit. The share of wind energy was 156.27 GWhs and its share in the generation mix was 2.01 percent. While 43.20 GWhs or 0.56 percent contribution came from solar energy at no cost. Mixed Energy also contributed 25.65 GWh or 0.33 percent electricity to the national grid at the cost of Rs 6.67 per unit.