ISLAMABAD- Khubaib Ahmad excelled in Punjab-D’s thumping 10-2 triumph over Fata in the National U-19 Hockey Championship 2019, which got underway here at Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi on Monday.

Khubaib was hero of the day for Punjab D as he hammered fabulous four goals for the winning side, while his teammates Muhammad Yasir hammered a hat-trick and Bilal Akram, Waqarul Hassan and Arslan Ali contributed with one goal apiece. Muhammad Zafran and Faizan scored one goal each for the losing side.

Earlier in the first match of the day, KP-B defeated Sindh-A by 2-1. Noman Khan scored the first goal for Sindh-A in the 18th minute but the lead couldn’t last long as Zareen scored an equalizer in the 22nd minute. Muzail scored the match-winning goal in the 43th minute for KP-B.

In the third match, Sindh-B played 2-2 draw against Gilgit-Baltistan. Masroor Abbas and Irfan Awan scored a goal each for Gilgit/Baltistan while Ghulam Mustafa scored two goals for Sindh-B. In the fourth match, AJK routed Islamabad 5-1. Ehtesham scored two goals while Shahzaib, Zahoor Hussain and Zainul Abdin hit one goal apiece for the winning side while Azharullah scored lone goal for Islamabad.