LAHORE-Hasan Ali registered his best figures in a HBL PSL 2019 match as the medium-pacer wrecked Lahore Qalandars during Peshawar Zalmi’s seven-wicket win in Dubai on Sunday.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman, the 24-year-old regarded as the first-ever product of HBL PSL history when he made his mark in 2016 finished with 4-15 as Lahore were dismissed for their second lowest score in PSL history of 78 in 15.1 overs after being sent into bat by Darren Sammy on a double-header day.

Hasan, declared player of the tournament during Pakistan’s Champions Trophy win in 2017, was ably assisted by former Pakistan paceman Wahab Riaz (3-17) and rookie leg-spinner Ibtisam Sheikh (2-14) as Lahore Qalandars never got an easy sailing. This is Lahore’s second lowest total, as well as second lowest in all PSL matches. The lowest ever total by a team in a PSL match was 59, ironically by Lahore against the same opposition, in 2017. They were also dismissed for 100 by Zalmi in 2018.

Peshawar achieved the meager target in 10.1 overs for the loss of three wickets, courtesy a fine half century by Umar Amin who finished with 39-ball 61 not out with a six and ten boundaries. The win is Peshawar Zalmi’s first win in two games after losing to Quetta Gladiators in the first match. They now have two points from two games. Lahore now have two points from three games.

Quetta, who earlier Sunday beat Islamabad United in the first match by seven wickets, top the table with two wins in as many games, having scored four points. Peshawar are now second with two points followed by Multan Sultans, Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. Amin lifted his team after they lost two early wickets of Kamran Akmal (zero) and Imam-ul-Haq (one) with the board showing just six runs. Amin added 56 for the second wicket with Wayne Madsen who made only five. Amin hit a six to bring the target within a stroke as Kieron Pollard completed the formality with a winning six off Salman Agha.

Sammy praised his bowlers. “We have good bowling resources and whoever I summoned delivered today,” said Sammy. “It was a good comeback after losing the first match.”

De Villiers said his team couldn’t handle the Peshawar bowling. “We played against a team which was on fire today and unfortunately we could not weather the storm,” said the stand in captain. “There was something in the pitch and were unable to put a good total.”

Just 24 hours earlier, Lahore had put up a magnificent performance to beat Karachi Kings but they looked a totally different side after Hasan took four wickets in the space of just 16 balls. Only three batsmen Anton Devcich (18), AB de Villiers (14) and Agha (12) could reach double figures. Hasan dismissed Fakhar Zaman (six) with the third ball of his second over and with his fifth had Sohail Akhtar also for six, leaving Lahore reeling at 14-2. Fakhar and Shoail had put on 97 and 64 in the first two matches.

Hasan said he executed the plan given to him. “I sit with the analyst and make a plan so when you execute the plan you get wickets and that makes you happy,” said Hasan. De Villiers, skippering the side in the absence of injured Mohammad Hafeez, caressed three beautiful boundaries in his short eight-ball stay before Hasan bowled him with a delivery that came in and rattled AB’s stumps.

Off the last ball of the same over Hasan had Brendon Taylor bowled for one, leaving Lahore at 39-4. Devicich who top-scored with 18 was dismissed by Kieron Pollard before Wahab and Sheikh mopped up the tail as Lahore’s batting looked in shambles. The HBL PSL will have a two-day rest before the matches shifts to Sharjah. Action will begin on Wednesday when table-toppers Quetta meet Multan Sultans in the only match.

BRIEF SCORES:

LAHORE QALANDARS: 78 in 15.1 overs (Hasan Ali 4 for 15, Wahab Riaz 3 for 17, Ibtisam Sheikh 2 for 14)

PESHAWAR ZALMI: 81 for 3 in 10.1 overs (Umar Amin 61*).

Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper stumps out Lahore Qalandars’ players during the PSL 2019 match at Dubai Stadium.–PCB