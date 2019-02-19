Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s name has been placed on the provisional national identification list (PNIL) or 'stop list', barring him from travelling abroad due to the ongoing case against him for owning assets beyond known sources of income.

According to sources, leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s name was placed on the stop list at the request of the interior ministry, which bars him from travelling internationally for the next thirty days.

A day earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the interior ministry to put Shehbaz on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Shehbaz, according to some media reports, was scheduled to fly to London to be with his ailing granddaughter, who was diagnosed with a cardiac disease and operated on last week.

Sources further said the interior ministry has completed a summary to place Shehbaz’s name on the ECL which will be sent to the federal cabinet.

Moreover, the PML-N leader’s name will remain in the provisional national identification list till he is placed on the ECL.

NAB had arrested Shehbaz on October 6, 2018, in the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme case.