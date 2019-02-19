Share:

At the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Pakistan have started arguments in the case of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Attorney General, Anwar Mansoor Khan told the court that Kulbhushan Jadhav has confessed that RAW had entered Pakistan with a pre-determined aim to cause terrorism in Balochistan.

He said Jadhav's activities are actual manifestation of Indian policy.

The four-day hearing of the case will continue till Thursday and the Court is expected to announce its judgement by summer this year.