A Nicaraguan court on Tuesday handed hundreds of years’ long jail terms to three opposition leaders behind last year’s anti-government rallies, local media reported.

The judge at a district court in the capital Managua sentenced Medardo Mairena, Pedro Mena, and Orlando Icabalzeta respectively to 216, 210 and 196 years in prison, according to El Nuevo Diario.

Julio Montenegro, who defended Mairena and Mena, reportedly said he would appeal what he described as “surprising and laughable” sentences.

The three were found guilty of multiple killings, kidnappings and terrorism. The maximum penalty they are expected to serve under local laws is 30 years.

Protests erupted in the Central American nation after President Daniel Ortega ordered last April to increase social security taxes and cut benefits. He scrapped the reform but clashes continued over other grievances. The government said 198 people had died.