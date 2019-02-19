Share:

Manchester United made it through to the quarter finals of the FA Cup as they beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to two goals in the first half from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have had their problems this season but the two teams seem to be going in opposite directions in the second half of the season.

Chelsea started the season brilliantly and were unbeaten until November, when they lost to Spurs, and were keeping pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table at the time.

United on the other hand did not have a good start to the season and found themselves way off the pace and miles from the top four when Jose Mourinho was sacked in December.

On Monday night they met in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge with the home side having recently lost 4-0 to Bournemouth and 6-0 to City whilst the away team had lost just one game since Mourinho's sacking, the recent Champions League loss to PSG.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had to soak up pressure throughout the game, and especially in the second half, but two goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half gave the away team the win.

Ander Herrera, who was brilliant throughout, scored on the half hour mark after Paul Pogba's brilliant cross found his late run into the box and he headed home.

On the stroke of halftime Pogba doubled the lead. The Frenchman played the ball down the line for Marcus Rashford, after poor work from the hosts, and Rashford crossed perfectly for Pogba to head the second.

Chelsea put on the pressure in the second half but Sarri's side never created many moments to worry Solskjaer's defence who held firm.

Sarri's tactics will once again come into question from Chelsea fans and he once again made uninspiring substitutions.

As is usual under the former Napoli manager he brought on Willian and Ross Barkley for Pedro and Mateo Kovacic whilst the introduction of Cristian Zappacosta was met with chants of 'you don't know what you're doing.' Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi was left on the bench.