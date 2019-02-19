Manchester United made it through to the
Both Chelsea and Manchester United have had their problems this season but the two teams seem to be going in opposite directions in the second half of the season.
Chelsea started the season brilliantly and
United
On Monday night they met in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge with the home side having recently lost 4-0 to Bournemouth and 6-0 to City whilst the away team had lost just one game since Mourinho's sacking, the recent Champions League loss to PSG.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had to soak up
Ander Herrera, who was brilliant throughout, scored on the
On the stroke of
Chelsea put on the pressure in the second half but Sarri's side never created many moments to worry Solskjaer's
Sarri's tactics will once again come into question from Chelsea fans and he once again made uninspiring substitutions.
As is usual under the former Napoli manager he brought on Willian and Ross Barkley for Pedro and Mateo Kovacic whilst the introduction of Cristian Zappacosta was met with chants of 'you don't know what you're doing.' Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi was left on the bench.