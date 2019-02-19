Share:

LAHORE - A medical board , formed to evaluate the health condition of former PM Nawaz Sharif, submitted its report to the government on Monday.

The former PM underwent medical tests at Jinnah Hospital Lahore on the third consecutive day, but hospital authorities were unwilling to share any details. The administration just confirmed that several tests of Nawaz were conducted at the hospital in the last three days.

Sources said that several tests including TROP T were conducted at the Jinnah Hospital on Sunday. This test is conducted to ascertain if a person had suffered a heart attack recently. Nawaz Sharif underwent this test twice earlier. Like the previous two occasion, it turned out to be negative, said the sources.

The Sharif family has serious concerns about Nawaz Sharif’s health condition. The PML-N leaders also say the former prime minister should have been treated at a specialised cardiac hospital like Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Dr Adnan also met Nawaz at Jinnah Hospital. He informed reporters that treatment of Nawaz was not started as yet. He said the treatment would be started in the light of final recommendations of the board. He said he shared his opinion with the board regarding treatment of Nawaz. He said that the former premier was suffering from serious coronary artery disease with multiple co-morbidities. “He (Nawaz) requires extensive specialised evaluation and care, aggressive treatment and intensive management”, Dr Adnan said.

Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Prof Tajjamul Arif told reporters that the medical board had submitted the final report and the same had been forwarded to the government.

Denying giving exact detail of the complications, he said that the nature of the disease was “not so serious and it could be easily managed at Jinnah Hospital”. He said the medical board completed its task by forwarding report and now it was up to the government to take final decision.

Unruly scenes were witnessed during the visit of daughter of ex-PM Maryam Nawaz. Attempts of personal guards to stop party workers from going close to Maryam led to breaking of panes of hospital gate. Workers also pushed doctors and patients.

However, Maryam tendered apology over the mess. She said always faced such situation whenever she come to see her father. She said that angiography of her father would be performed. She said that doctors had expressed concern over the health of Nawaz Sharif. Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also met Nawaz to inquire after him.

Talking to the media, Shehbaz said that even a minute of delay in treatment of Nawaz would be ‘cruelty’. Expressing dissatisfaction with the treatment of Nawaz, he stressed the need for giving him proper medical care.

He prayed for early recovery of his brother. Chaudhry Munir, father-in-law of Maryam, also visited the hospital to enquire after ex-PM. Wife of Hassan Nawaz and her kids clad in school uniform also visited the hospital.