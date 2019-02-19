Share:

ISLAMABAD - List of 300 top defaulters of electricity bills is likely to be presented in the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly by end of this month.

The power division has started compiling a list of main defaulters that could be completed in a fortnight period, said sources in the ministry.

The sub-committee of PAC, around a week before, could not share details of major defaulters with the body. PAC member Senator Shibli Faraz raised the issue of inflated bills, overbilling and other matters related to the power division.

The committee members also joined him raising concerns over electricity defaulters and it was decided to seek list of 300 top defaulters from the power division.

Sources said that the list of main defaulters might be shared with the parliamentary accountability body by end of this month.

The schedule for concerned Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where the report of major defaulters is likely to be presented, has still not been issued. The schedule for the power division’s presentation will be issued next week.

The PAC sub-committee, reviewing audit objections of power division, was concerned about overbilling, usage of hooks for theft of electricity, and other related matters.