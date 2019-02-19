Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Minister for Media Turki al-Shabanah has said that creative minds from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan need to work together to deliver true message of Islam to the world.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here on Monday, Shabanah said cooperation in the fields of film, drama and culture was imperative to promote contacts among the people and to further reinforce the existing cultural bonds between the two countries.

Fawad Chaudhry welcomed Saudi keenness to strengthen cooperation in the realm of culture and joint productions of films and dramas and said that there was huge potential for cooperation in these fields and both countries needed to take proper advantage of it. He said that visit of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman would go a long way not only in solidifying strategic and economic collaboration but would also bolster bilateral fraternal ties in areas mutually beneficial for the people of both the countries.

“Our long-standing bilateral ties are firmly rooted in common religion and conversion of views on various issues and have stood the test of time”, Fawad said.

He said, “People of Pakistan have deep love and affection for people and leadership of Saudi Arabia and will like to further fortify these ties in the domains of film, media, information, drama and culture.”

Appreciating the exhibition of first ever Pakistani film in Saudi cinema, he said, “Movies are one of the vital mediums to promote and project core values of any society.” Fawad Chaudhry told his counterpart, “Ministry of information was also working to establish a media university including two schools of performing arts and technology. We will like Saudi Arabia to participate in project of media university.”

The Saudi Minister for Media appreciated the proposal and said that he would be discussing the same with Saudi minister for education. The information minister also sought Saudi minister’s assistance for broadcasting of PTV programmes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The information minister further emphasised the need for strengthening cooperation between state news agencies of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. He said that exchange of delegations of journalists and write-ups were critically important to promote people-to-people contacts and understanding more about each other’s culture.

Fawad also appreciated the concept of national advertising agency which is being established in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from both sides.