ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday called back its High Commissioner in India for consultations.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that High Commissioner “left New Delhi this morning.”

Pakistan and Indian have engaged in a new diplomatic tussle as New Delhi called backed its High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Basaria and the negihbours summoned each other’s envoys after the Pulwama attack that killed several Indian soldiers.

On February 14, at least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed in held Kashmir. Indian government blamed Pakistan for the attack and threatened to ‘isolate’ it at international level. However, the government of Pakistan rejected this claim terming it baseless.

Later, India called back its High Commissioner to Islamabad. Ajay Basaria flew to New Delhi for ‘consultation’ after the attack.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistani High Commissioner Sohail Mehmood to “lodge diplomatic protest” over the incident. Pakistan’s Foreign Office also summoned Indian Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged strong protest over baseless allegations made by India.

In a previous statement, Pakistan had strongly rejected insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles that sought to link the attack to the State of Pakistan without investigations.

“The attack in Pulwama in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad) is a matter of grave concern. We have always condemned heightened acts of violence in the Valley,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Pakistan is also preparing a strong reply to India at diplomatic level for levelling allegations without even investigating the Pulwama attack.

The Pakistan-India ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place. The nuclear armed neighbours, having fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947, regularly trade allegations of harassment and espionage against diplomats.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani, in July 2016. An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 - that killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of held Kashmir - further heightened the tensions. India also claimed it had carried a “surgical strike” to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan rejected the Indian claim.

APP adds: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiris in Pulwama district on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the martyrs including one 46-year-old Mushtaq Ahmad Butt were killed during a cordon and search operation by the troops in Pinglena area of the district. The killings led to clashes between the protesters and the troops in the area. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, and other Hurriyat leaders in their statements paid tributes to the martyrs. Five Indian soldiers including a Major identified as DS Dondial were killed and five including Deputy Inspector General of Police Amit Kumar , a Lt- Colonel and three soldiers were injured in an attack in the same area of Pulwama district.

APHC Chairman Syed Ali Geelani in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the rampage and brutalities unleashed by India against the Muslims in Jammu. He said the Pulwama blast has put all the so-called secular and Hindutwa faces in the same basket, as no eye in India got moist when 55 innocent Kashmiris were roasted alive in Sopore and no all party meet was called on all such massacres.

Amnesty International has urged India to ensure that Kashmiris do not face targeted attacks, harassment and arbitrary arrests in the aftermath of Pulwama blast.

Aakar Patel, head of Amnesty India, in a statement said Kashmiri university students and traders in northern Indian states, primarily Uttarakhand, Haryana and Bihar, have been beaten, threatened, and intimidated by Hindu nationalist groups.