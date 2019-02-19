Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said as the Kingdom of Saudi Arab is diversifying its economy under its Vision 2030, Pakistan offered an exact place for safe and lucrative investment.

The President also thanked Saudi Arabia for its investment package worth 20 billion dollars and the signing of a number of memorandums of understanding.

He said the country's drive against corruption has instilled a sense of security among global investors.

President Dr Alvi also referred to abundance of minerals resources in Balochistan and Hunza and tourism potential as Pakistan offered the most beautiful places in the world.

The President said he is also considering to launch a presidential initiative on artificial intelligence and computing because the new change in the world is going to happen in data, analyzing data, a major area for training the people.

The President said that they intended to produce 100,000 people by the end of this year in this regard.

He said that opening up of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was very important as it was being appreciated throughout the world.

About the benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said China had opened up CPEC corridor which was a good opportunity for the Saudi investment.