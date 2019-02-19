Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday offered to probe Pulwama attack if India shares "actionable intelligence with Pakistan".

In a video message to the nation, the prime minister responded to Indian allegations regarding Pakistan's involvement in the attack which killed 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers and said, "I am issuing the statement now because the Saudi crown prince was visiting the country."

"Would we do such an act when the Saudi crown prince was visiting. Would a fool even consider sabotaging the conference and what benefit would we get out if it?" he questioned.

The premier continued, "I want to ask India if they want to live in the past?"

Stating that "we want stability in the region", the premier said, "If India has evidence, they should give it to us and we will take action."

PM Imran stated that he has come across calls for attack on Pakistan through Indian media and said, "If India retaliates, we will not think and retaliate back."

"Its not in our interests that somebody from here goes out to do terrorism, nor that somebody comes here and does terrorism," he added.

The premier has also decided to summon a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), sources continued.

The already sour relations between India and Pakistan have worsened over the past week as New Delhi piled blame on Islamabad for the Pulwama attack. Pakistan's leadership has strongly refuted the allegations.

Some 44 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed last week when an explosives-packed van rammed a convoy transporting 2,500 security forces in Pulwama, in the deadliest attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir in 30 years.