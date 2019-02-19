Share:

At least 15 people were arrested during police crackdown against kite flyers, drug peddlers and prohibited bore weapons holders in different parts of Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The crackdown was launched in the areas of Murree, Taxila, Kahuta, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan and Airport.

According to police, 10 kite flyers were arrested along with deadly wires. From other parts of the city Police also recovered hundreds of kites and spools of kite string from the arrested persons. Sources said that cases have been registered at various police stations of the city against kite flyers and drug peddlers.