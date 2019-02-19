Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the BJP leadership in India not to endanger the regional peace and stability for the sake of their political ends.

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Tuesday, he regretted that the Indian government is giving a specific dimension and political color to the Pulwama incident with an aim to isolate Pakistan diplomatically. He said India cannot succeed in such designs by blaming Pakistan for each and every incident in occupied Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically stated in his address to the nation today that Pakistan reserves the right to retaliate in case of any aggression by India.

The foreign minister once again offered dialogue to India to resolve all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan is a peace loving country and desires peace and stability in the region. He, however, said that Pakistan will not be cowed down by the threatening statements emanating from India.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi strongly condemned the new wave of Indian atrocities and oppression against the innocent Kashmiris after the Pulwama incident.