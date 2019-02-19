Share:

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Omani counterpart, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, in Moscow on Monday, during which the two ministers will address the situation in the Middle East and the state of bilateral relations.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, when addressing the Middle East issue, the top diplomats will pay particular attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, situation in Syria and war-torn Yemen, and developments in the Persian Gulf region. The Russian and Omani ministers will also touch upon the development of bilateral trade and potential joint projects in various sectors, including agriculture, energy, investment and mineral exploration.

The issue of oil prices will be on the agenda as well, as both countries are some the world’s major oil producers that are not part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Given Oman’s chairmanship in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the diplomats are also set to discuss the possibility of the renewal of a ministerial dialogue between Russia and the GCC, which has stalled due to the ongoing row among some of the council members.