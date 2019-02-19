Share:

Former interior minister and chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik on Tuesday suggested summoning a Round Table Conference or joint session of parliament over the situation arisen by India.

Talking to media in Lahore, Malik maintained that the entire nation is united and will give befitting reply to India if it tried any adventure. He accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning election by staging the Pulwama attack.

“India can act anytime. If they are equipped with latest weapons, we are also equally prepared,” asserted Malik. “Whatever happened in Kashmir is due to the wrong policies of Modi. Why all the attacks occur near elections?” he questioned.

“If the incident in Pulwama is a terrorist attack, its responsibility lies on Modi. This will be exposed the same way Colonel Prohit was in Samjhota Express episode,” said the former interior minister. Malik also appreciated the policy statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan following the Pulwama attack.