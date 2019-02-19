Share:

I want to draw the attention of the higher authorities towards the lack of doctors in a run-down hospital in Shapuk village, which is located 35 kilometers from Turbat city in Balochistan. While there is a small hospital with a general store, unfortunately the store lacks medicines and the hospital’s condition remains the same.

It looks like a ghost hospital as it has been closed for about 2 months. It shows that our government is not showing any kind of interest in providing basic facilities to the citizens of Balochistan. Due to this situation, people in the village are facing multiple hardships and difficulties.

So, I humbly request the Chief Minister of Baluchistan to take some action and to provide facilities at the only hospital in this village.

JAMEEL PHULLAN,

Shapuk, January 30.