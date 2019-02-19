Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Monday indicted Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, senior bureaucrats Fawad Hassan Fawad, Ahad Cheema and others in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif, who is also PML-N president, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and former Punjab chief minister; former principal secretary to ex-prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) former director general Ahad Cheema and others appeared before the court.

The defence counsel objected that complete record of reference had not been provided and confessional statements of Israr Saeed and others were missing. He argued that indictment could not take place till provision of complete documents and requested Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan to adjourn the matter for a week. Likewise, the counsels, representing other accused, also submitted that they had not been given copies of the statements.

On the other side, National Accountability Bureau’s Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua opposed the request made by the accused’s counsels and submitted that copies of statements had been provided to them.

However, on the defence counsels’ objection, the judge directed the NAB official to provide copies of statements to all the accused, remarking that indictment would not further be delayed.

Meanwhile, the PML-N president informed the court that he never misused authority and that he had been implicated in a baseless and concocted case. But the judge asked him to present arguments in his defence through application.

Later, the court indicted all the accused including Shehbaz Sharif but they pleaded not guilty and said they would contest the charges. The court then summoned the prosecution witnesses for recording their statements, and adjourned the hearing till March 4.

The court indicted the accused after the accountability watchdog filed a supplementary reference against PML-N president and others in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case. The others nominated in the reference, which consists of more than 1000 pages and spread over three volumes, are Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kiyani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Shahid Chaudhry and others.

Three accused including Kamran Kiyani, Nadeem Zia and Khalid Hussain had been declared proclaimed offenders after they failed to appear in the court.

Shehbaz has been accused of misusing his authority which resulted in failure of the project. It deprived 61,000 applicants of housing units. Shehbaz in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema awarded the contract to a proxy, it is also alleged. The PML-N leader was arrested by NAB Lahore in connection with the Ashiana Housing case on October 5, 2018 on the accusation that he misused authority by unlawfully assuming powers of the board of directors of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

The NAB alleged that he issued directive to entrust the project of a housing scheme to the Lahore Development Authority from the PLDC in violation of the Companies Ordinance, Memorandum and Article of Association and Corporate Governance Rules 2013.

The bureau had already filed a reference against Cheema and others over their alleged involvement in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing fraud.

It is pertinent to mention that a division bench of the Lahore High Court last Thursday had accepted the post-arrest bail petitions filed by Nawaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme cases. The bench also granted bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in Ashiana scam but it rejected his bail plea in assets beyond means case.

Sugar mills case: NAB files reference against Shahbaz, Hamza

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Monday filed a reference in a Lahore-based accountability court against the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The accountability watchdog alleged that the PML-N leader as the Punjab chief minister misused his authority and got constructed a 10-km sludge carrier in Chiniot district to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills, which was owned by his family. The bureau stated that the step caused a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer.

National Accountability Bureau is of the view that the sludge carrier had been constructed to benefit Ramzan Sugar Mills as the PML-N leader exercised his authority illegally for the purpose. The sludge carrier was constructed in Chiniot district only to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by members of his family, it is further alleged. The NAB accuses him of power abuse which caused a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer.

On the other side, Shehbaz claimed he had not caused any loss to the national exchequer as the sludge carrier near Ramzan Sugar Mills was built for use of public. He says many other similar development projects had also been built in other parts of the district. He says that it was constructed under Midterm Development Framework, which was approved by the then Punjab Assembly and provincial cabinet.

He also says that the sugar mills operated seasonally and it was not its sole beneficiary. In Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme cases, Shehbaz had govt post-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court last Thursday.