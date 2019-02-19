Share:

Karachi : Patients across Sindh, especially Karachi, heaved a sigh of relief on Monday after protesting doctors returned to duty at out-patient departments of government-run hospitals in the province.

The five-day strike by the Young Doctors Association came to an end on Monday after the Sindh government assured them of bringing their salaries on a par with doctors in Punjab.

According to details, at least 40,000 patients are treated at government-run hospitals every day -- Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Civil Hospital, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh Vice President Dr Waris Jakhrani said their negotiations with the provincial government on Sunday proved successful and they decided to return to OPDs from Monday.

“During talks it was informed that the chief minister has approved a summary to raise doctors’ salaries and now the provincial cabinet will give its assent to it by Thursday,” he said and hoped that the increment in their salaries approved from Feb 1 would likely be implemented during this week.

He said that they would pursue the issue and hold a meeting with the health secretary on Tuesday (today) to devise a mechanism on pay raise.

It is pertinent to mention here that the issue between the two sides was resolved after both sides threatened to use their last options.

The provincial government issued a warning letter to doctors for not joining their duties on Sunday morning and asked the heads of all facilities to compile lists of the doctors who were not joining duties because of the strike so that legal action could be taken against them for denying treatment to public.

On the other hand, the doctors announced they would extend their protest to emergencies of the government hospitals in case of any action.

The two sides however sat together late on Sunday. The government side was represented by Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab and agreed that the notification for the raise in salaries would be issued soon. It was also assured that any raise in Punjab doctors’ salaries in future would also be implemented in Sindh.