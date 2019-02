Share:

Sindh government on Tuesday has strictly ordered ban on the installation of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in vehicles across the province.

Keeping in view the increasing mishaps, the government has declared filling of gas cylinders as illegal and announced to take action against the violators.

A notification has also been issued on the directives of Supreme Court in this regard.

Several people including school children have lost their lives so far in the gas cylinder explosions.