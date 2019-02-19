Share:

ISLAMABAD : The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday as it fell by 267.2 points (0.66%) to close at 40,219.47 points. A total of 57.944 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.748 billion. Out of 328 companies, share prices of 78 companies recorded increase while that of 228 companies registered decrease whereas 22 companies remained stable in yesterday’s trading. KEL was the volume leader with 6,343,500 shares, and its per share price decreased by Re0.07 to close at Rs6.53 per share.

PAEL remained the runner up with 5,439,000 shares traded during the day and its price also decreased by Re0.63 per share to close at Rs 26.66 followed by FFL, trading volume of which was recorded 5,418,500 shares, and its price per share edged up by Re0.03 and closed at Rs33.57.