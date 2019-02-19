Share:

LAHORE - Widespread rains Monday disrupted routine life with experts forecasting wet spell to continue intermittently till Thursday. Rainfall of varying intensities, continuously blowing winds and snowfall over the hills increased chill in weather.

Rains-thunderstorm with snow over hills occurred at scattered places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad and Kashmir and at isolated places in Karachi, Sukkur, Thatta divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Lahore, steady rains caused accumulation of rainwater on portions of roads and roadsides. Inundated rainwater and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams on important city roads. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported. Wet conditions caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders. More than two dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored till filing of this report.

Overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and rains increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded 09C. Kalam, Skardu and Astore remained coldest places in the country where mercury dropped degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Bagrote was recorded -5C, Gupis -4C, Hunza -3C, Drosh -2C, Chitral, Rawalakot, Parachinar and Quetta -1C. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced hardships in cooking meals for families.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country. This weather system is likely to further intensify on Tuesday (evening/night) and grip most parts of the country and may persist till Thursday.

The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rains-thunderstorm with snow over hills for Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran divisions), at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next couple of days.