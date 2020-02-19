PESHAWAR - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 39 projects with an estimated cost of over Rs28.108 billion (28108.866 million), pertaining to multi-sectoral development, health, education, energy, urban development, roads, industries, labour, and social welfare sectors for the uplift of the province.
A meeting of the PDWP held under the chair of Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, which was attended by its members and concerned departments.