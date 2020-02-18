Share:

It is fitting that the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is donated with the Roman numeral V in its promotional content – it coveys history and significance. The tournament is half a decade old, and in that time it has come a long way. From a fledgling contest tucked away in the Arab Emirates to a multi-million dollar extravaganza – held for the first time completely in Pakistan – the tournament has been a story of success and determination.

PSL’s dual role as an unofficial barometer of Pakistan’s security environment has not been forgotten by anyone – the tournament’s growth mirrors Pakistan’s growing confidence in its domestic affairs.

That progress has been steady and measurable. International players have now become a constant feature of the PSL, with several players achieving a cult status within their franchises; such as Darren Sammy for Peshawar Zalmi. They have returned year after year with the current edition featuring the highest number yet: 36.

The promise of the PSL serving as a proving ground for young talent has also come true – players like Shahdab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi made their mark in the tournament before being picked up by the national squads. Each edition now boasts a roster full of exciting new prospects, ready to make their name with the nation watching.

The rest – glitz, glamour, entertainment and awards – have all followed in due course. Each year PSL becomes a beacon around with artists and celebrities from across Pakistan gather, making it a cultural as well as a sporting event. Similarly, the prize pool has reached one million dollars – another significant number – while the franchises have become established vehicles of advertising. The financial health of the tournament in a time of national slowdown remains strong as ever.

The ambitious initiative of the past decade has become a runaway success – its mangers, and the supporting state machinery, deserve all the plaudits we can give.