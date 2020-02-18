Share:

SARGODHA-Anti-corruption police have arrested secretary union council over misusing of power and corruption charges.

ACE authorities on Tuesday said that complainant Muhammad Riaz s/o Ghulam Muhammad Chak 141 /NB Sillanwali informed the Regional Director ACE Babar Rehmab that secretary union council No. 122 Zulfiqar Ahmad had taken Rs. 5000 for registration of Nikah Nama.

On direction of Director ACE; the Circle Officer Muhammad Akram Tabassam under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Ejaz Ahmad Sipra conducted raid and arrested the said secretary union council and recovered bribe amounting to Rs. 5,000 from him.

A research based seminar organized at UoL Sargodha Campus

A research based Seminar of “Leaser Induced Spectroscopy” was held at University of Lahore Sargodha Campus organized by Research Committee of Physics Department. Addressing to Seminar the Lecturer Physics Department Abdullah Makhdoom said that our students have natural talent and contributing in country’s progress.

He further said that in University research seminars were being organized by different departments to enhance the student knowledge and skills.In seminar a comprehensive review of “Leaser Induce Spectroscopy” from students and interesting topics, was discussed.

Student among 2 killed in separate incidents

Two people were killed in separate incidents of suicide and electric shock in Shahpur and Farooka police limits.

Police spokesman said that Nasar Hayat (38) resident Aqil Shah, father of 4 children used to quarrel with his family members after retirement; in desperation he committed a suicide by taking poison. In another incident, student Hamza Sohail (17) of Block 4 Farooka Town (Sargodha) died of electric shock while touching wires of motor pump.

Body was handed over the heirs after the necessary legal formalities.