Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam has lauded the statements of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about Kashmir issue as well as violations of human rights in Occupied territory.

Talking to PTV, he said his unbiased remarks over the issue favour the long lasting Pakistani stance regarding the matter.

He said the time has come that Pakistan should have to send its delegations in different countries capitals for highlighting the issue.

He also said that all political parties are on same page on the issue of Kashmir and the whole nation is united.