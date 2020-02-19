Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has underlined the need for making joint efforts to tackle internal and external challenges faced by the country. Talking to a delegation of National Defence University’s International Workshop on Leadership and Security here on Tuesday, the President highlighted that best way to respond to internal and external challenges was to train people in critical thinking and inculcate the spirit of initiative and unity. The President lauded NDU’s crucial role in field of policy and strategy formulation with particular focus on national security and defence. Moreover, he said that the International Workshop on Leadership and Security (IWLS) by NDU would help the participants to improve understanding of policy formulation by comprehending the evolving global transformation of security landscape.

He also mentioned that the workshop would also provide opportunity to participants to get first-hand knowledge of Pakistan by visiting strategically important locations. He further said that this workshop would also promote positive image of Pakistan through its foreign participants, besides shaping the way of thinking to plan and prepare for future challenges and bringing together the various thematic strands to debate contemporary issues for enhanced regional cooperation. He also appreciated the NDU’s efforts for the cause of education particularly training to Armed Forces and civilian officers.