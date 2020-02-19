Share:

MIRPURKHAS - An anti-encroachment drive was launched here on Tuesday to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Reports say that different social organisations had demanded the removal of encroachments, particularly from main roads and streets of the city. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Hussain Kanio, who led the drive, not only oversaw removal of encroachments, but also slapped fines of thousands of rupees on the encroachers. Addressing the shopkeepers, vendors and push cart owners, the AC warned them to immediately remove their encroachments, or otherwise get ready to face the music from tomorrow (Wednesday). Later, talking to media persons, Kanio said that he was carrying out the operation on his own, and was not being supported by the anti-encroachment cell of the MCM. He accused the MCM of supporting the encroachers, adding encroachments were increasing in the city only with complete support of political parties. He said he would take stern action against those occupying spaces on roads in front of shops without any discrimination.