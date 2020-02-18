Share:

LOS ANGELES - A Bob Marley musical is set to hit London’s West End next year. ‘Get Up, Stand Up: The Bob Marley Story’ will open at the Lyric Theatre in February 2021, and the production will use the reggae legend’s songs to ‘’tell his extraordinary personal story as an artist’’. The Jamaican singer - who sadly died from cancer in 1981 at the age of 36 - will be honoured with the musical, which has been written by ‘Billy Elliot’ lyricist Lee Hall. Announcing the project, the ‘No Woman No Cry’ hitmaker’s daughter Cedella Marley said: ‘’Our father’s music means so much to so many people around the world, we’re beyond thrilled to be able to bring it to both fans and new audiences alike in a new way. ‘’As a family we feel that our father would be proud to know that his legacy is a source of creative inspiration and continues to bring people together.’’ Nigerian-born British actor ArinzeKene is set to play Marley after idolising him since he was young, and he described the role as a ‘’lifelong dream come true’’.