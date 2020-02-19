Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Oil Mills Limited has announced a new partnership of their famous brand CanOlive Cooking Oil with Karachi Kings for PSL V. CanOlive in now the official health partner of Karachi Kings for the 2020 edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 league. “We are very happy and excited to come in as health partners to Karachi Kings, one of the biggest franchises of PSL,” said Usman Malik, Executive Director at Punjab Oil Mills. “Our cooking oil brand CanOlive is founded on the philosophy of a healthy lifestyle while the Karachi Kings are known for their fitness and athleticism. Hence we are a perfect fit for each other.”