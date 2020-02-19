Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will usher in a new era of progress and development in Balochistan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sibi Mela on Wednesday, he said the mega project also envisages establishment of special economic zones which will promote industries.

Arif Alvi said that Balochistan is not only blessed with natural resources but huge benefits can also be accrued by developing its fisheries and livestock sectors.

The President stressed the need for construction of small dams in the province to overcome the water shortage.