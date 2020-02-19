Share:

FAISALABAD - A dacoit was killed, while his two accomplices managed to escape during an encounter in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

Police said on Tuesday that a police team signalled a suspect motorcycle carrying three persons near Gulshan-e-Haram colony, Chenab Garden at Sammundri road. The outlaws opened indiscriminate fire at the police party which was retaliated. Consequently, one of the dacoit received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot, while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness. The police took the body into custody and started investigation. The three bandits were running away after looting General Store of one Amir Mehmood at Niamoana Mandi Road when they met police team at Sammundri Road,said police.