LAHORE - The Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most part of the province including the provincial capital during next 24 hours. However, dust, thunderstorm and rain is expected today in Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Murree, Mianwali, Sialkot, Narowal and Sargodha districts. According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country during Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 27 and 12 centigrade, respectively while humidity was recorded 61 percent.