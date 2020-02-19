Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned depart­ment to expedite summaries in regard to financial require­ments and recruitment of police in merged tribal districts, stat­ing that effective policing in the tribal districts is the priority of provincial government.

While presiding over a meet­ing of the police department regarding the requirements in the merged tribal districts here on Tuesday, Inspector General of Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi informed that a total of Rs9622.037 million would be required to fulfil various re­quirements of the police to be deployed in merged tribal dis­tricts which included recruit­ments, purchase of uniform, vehicles, arms and ammunition, telecommunication, protective gears, infrastructure, trainings, armed personal carriers (APCs) and other several equipments.

The meeting was informed that the government has already approved and released the bud­get worth of Rs289.8 million for the purchase of 78 vehicles for police in the merged tribal dis­tricts. It was told that a summa­ry for the procurement of arms and ammunition with a finan­cial outlay of Rs3064.125 mil­lions for merged tribal districts has also been sent to Home Department. The meeting was further told that funding for construction of police infra­structure amounting Rs7377 million has been approved in which Rs1800 million has allocated for financial year 2019-20. It was informed that the government approved PC-I worth of Rs1267.727 million for the training of Levies and Khasadar in which Rs185 mil­lion has been already released. The meeting agreed upon the fast track processing of sum­maries and provision of funds.

The chief minister, on the occasion, said that the incum­bent provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for the sustainable development of merged districts and will en­sure all out support to the po­lice department.

In a separate meeting with a delegation of Abbottabad led by MPA Nazeer Abbasi who called on him at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, the chief minister principally agreed with the approval of fund for the construction work of Up­per Dhani Road Abbottabad further directed the initiation of construction work on Sar­han High School Abbottabad.

The chief minister also assured the construction of buildings for Boi Degree College and Bakot De­gree College Abbottabad. He said that the construction of 16 Kilo­metre long Boi to Ghari Habib Ul­lah and Boi to Tandiani road would be made possible very soon.

SNGPL demanded to install

news TBSs for Timergara jail, other suburbs

The residents of Timergara, Mian Banda, Balambat, Manogi, Andheri, Malak Abad, Kandaro and Khema have demanded of the SNGPL high-ups to install the new TBSs for Timergara jail to Mian Banda, Balambat to Manogi Andheri and Balambat to Khema areas so that the low gas pres­sure may be checked to reduce miseries of the residents. Talk­ing to reporters in Timergara here on Tuesday, Muhammad Afzal, Ibrahim Khan, Sultan Mu­hammad, Khalid, Khan Badshah, Nasir Jehangir advocate, Malik Ali Bakht, Malik Ikram, Shah Wali advocate and others said resi­dents of the area were facing with immense low gas pressure special­ly in winter season as the TBSs al­ready installed by the department were at too long distances which were unable to increase the gas pressure.