LAHORE - Promising tennis talent Farmaan Shakeel has vowed to win more national titles this year, as he is working very hard to excel at higher level. Farmaan, who recently grabbed U-16 title in Alam Al Khyal National Junior Tennis Championship after routing Bilal Asim 7-5, 6-2 in the final at PLTA Courts, said that his title victories at national level is a result of hard work and his love and passion for the game. “My father Muhammad Shakeel is also an ardent tennis player and a main motivation behind my little success in this game. I am committed to win more national titles throughout the year, for which I am training very hard. I need sponsorship to excel at higher level.”