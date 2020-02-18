Share:

SARGODHA -Two people were murdered while another injured in separate incidents of firing in Bhera and Satellite police limits here.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that Muhammad Nawaz Panjotha resident of village Dhall Tehsil Bhera had enmity with Mangol tribe over a murder case; on the day of incident Muhammad Nawaz (55) along with his son Muhammad Niaz (30) was moving on a motorcycle towards out house when some unknown armed person of Mangol Group have allegedly shot dead both the father and son and fled from the scene.

In another incident, some unknown armed persons have injured a Head Constable Javed Akhtar with gunshot when he was going back after performing duty on Monday night in Fazil Town and fled.The injured constable was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Commissioner visits vegetable and

fruit market

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood has visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Tuesday.

Commissioner carried out a detail review of the quality of fruit and vegetable and also checked its bid and supply demand. She said that on that occasion due to the district administrations’ strict monitoring and check and balance, price of food items including vegetables have stabilized, adding that all vegetables were available at a fixed price throughout the district while strict monitoring of food, including flour, sugar and ghee were also available at large quantity and dealers have sufficient stock in market. She further said that price control magistrate was visiting the markets and bazaar on daily basis.