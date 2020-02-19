Share:

ISLAMABAD - A fire broke out on Monday night on the third floor of Parliament Lodges here, causing damage to the apartment under possession of PML-N MNA and party spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident. There was so much smoke on the third floor that one could not breathe properly. Around 80 per cent of Aurangzeb’s lodge was burnt in the incident, according to the MCI officials.

Director Parliament Lodges, in a media briefing on Tuesday, said the fire was reported at 11:35pm on Monday and added it was extinguished soon. He said two employees of Aurangzeb were rescued without any injuries, and that the exact cause of the fire was not known yet.

However, the officials suspected the fire erupted from a geyser in the gallery. Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla also arrived at Parliament Lodges on Tuesday to review the damage. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar also visited the lodges. Taking notice of the incident, he directed the CDA officials to investigate the incident. He sought a report from the CDA about the incident and also an estimate about the loss.